JEANERETTE—Funeral services for Rickey Lee Curry, 58, will be held at 2 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Church in Baldwin. Rickey, a resident of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on September 29, 2022, following a brief illness.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service, with a Rosary being prayed at 1 p.m. at the church.
Rickey was born on February 21,1964, to Virgie Lee Landry Curry and the late Aubrey “Blackie” Curry. Growing up in Franklin, his mother remembers that he excelled at playing Franklin Biddy Basketball and in the summer he was a medal-winning swimmer on Franklin’s Swim Team.
He was a 1982 graduate of Hanson Memorial High School. Following high school, he was employed by his family’s business Kuhlman-Becnel Hardware store. As he got older, he enjoyed going on trips to the beach in Gulf Shores, Alabama with his friends and attending Zebra concerts, where he struck up an ongoing friendship with Zebra singer Randy Jackson.
Rickey is survived by his mother Virgie Lee Landry Curry; his older brother Aubrey “Booga” Curry and his wife JoEllen and their children Taylor, Avery and Nathan; a great-nephew Wyatt Kidder; a great-niece Landrie Ball; his sister Virginia C. Thibodeaux and her husband Bryan along with their children Emily, Evan and Katie; and his younger brother Robert Jared Curry.
Rickey was preceded in death by his father Aubrey “Blackie” Curry.
Rickey’s family would like to extend a heartfelt and special thank you to the following people who worked so hard to help him, his sister-in-law JoEllen Curry for her kindness, knowledge and outstanding nursing skills, his friend Matt Barrilleaux for being there when Rickey needed him, Dr. Marshall Naquin for his kindness and compassionate care and tough decision making and the nurses working in the emergency room on September 29th when Rickey was admitted. Your diligence in providing care to him on that day will not be forgotten. Additional thanks also go out to Robert Jared Curry, Rickey’s little brother, for everything he did for Rickey over the past years, as well as Rickey’s good friends Keith Charpentier and Greg Haydel for always checking on him.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Baldwin where Rickey attended mass.