Rickey Lee Curry

JEANERETTE—Funeral services for Rickey Lee Curry, 58, will be held at 2 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Church in Baldwin. Rickey, a resident of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on September 29, 2022, following a brief illness. 

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service, with a Rosary being prayed at 1 p.m. at the church.

