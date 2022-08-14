Jeremiah 29:11 (NLT) "For I know the plans I have for you,” says the Lord. "They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope."
A home-going celebration of life for Mr. Rickey Edward Polite Jr., 72, was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home, with Pastor Dr. Allen R. Randle Sr. as the officiant and Pastor Eric Fondal Sr. as the eulogist. He will await the resurrection in Zion Travelers Baptist Church Cemetery in New Iberia.
A visitation with public viewing was observed at 7:30 a.m. until the time of the service at Fletcher Funeral Home on Friday, August 12, 2022.
The spirit and soul that we all know and loved as “Rickey” was born into this life on February 6, 1950, to the union of the late Edward Polite Sr. and Juanita Bell Polite in Lafayette, being the second born of four siblings.
During the morning at 5:30 a.m. on Monday, August 8, 2022, at New Iberia Manor North, the angel of the Lord came and ushered his spirit back into His presence.
Rickey grew up and attended schools in Jeanerette and New Iberia. He graduated and earned his high school diploma from Jonas Henderson High School in 1968. His drive and zeal inspired him to attend Grambling State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education in May, 1972. After graduation he married his high school sweetheart, the late Marie Jones Polite and to this union was born one son, Dameon Jamal Polite. On August 1972 until May 2021, Rickey became a lifelong educator of Abbeville High School in which he was quite impactful and influential in his students’ lives, coworkers and in various communities.
Rickey was a faithful member of the Little Zorah Baptist Church where he confessed his belief in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and where he was baptized into new life as a child of the King. Rickey loved the Lord and God loved him. He loved singing Zion songs and would lead songs in Little Zorah’s Choir. He would also visit various churches in Abbeville, Jeanerette and New Iberia to sing jubilant solos to the congregation.
Rickey’s organizational affiliations were the National Teachers Association, Louisiana Educators Association, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Olivier Baseball team, Olivier Men Coalition Association (OMCA) and Sunlight Benevolent Society.
Rickey was blessed beyond measure to be a devoted father of Dameon Jamal Polite Sr. and Edward Jamal Polite who were the apples of his eye. Most of all he was a loving devoted grandfather to his four heartbeats, Dameon Jr., Da’Kealin Lively, Da’Marie and Londyn in which he went above and beyond to bond uniquely in love for a lasting legacy.
Rickey enjoyed spending time growing crops, raising chickens, fishing and hunting. He would spend hours in his “Man Cave” on the bayouside wiping off eggs, cutting okra, cleaning chickens, shucking corn, entertaining his friends in a friendly game of Dominoes and playing his hundreds of “back in the day” cd’s and albums.
A hearty thank you to all who visited Rickey at the different nursing facilities and hospitals. Special thanks to Pastor Eric Fondal Sr. who spent quality time with Rickey at Iberia Manor North and Pastor Allen R. Randle Sr. who on last Saturday evening, two days before Rickey’s transitioning, was compelled by God above his will to go to Iberia Manor North to minister in prayer and give words of comfort and peace to Rickey. We are utterly grateful for their love and obedience to execute God’s will. With heartfelt gratitude, the family extends thanks to Pastor Wilfred Johnson and the Little Zorah Baptist Church family for their fervent prayers petitioned on Rickey’s behalf. It is both exciting and bittersweet to realize that he is now safely in the Lord’s presence.
Those of us who remain are crushed and deeply broken by Rickey’s transitioning. Nevertheless, he will live on forever in the hearts of his companion Carolyn Bessard of Abbeville; sons Dameon Jamal Polite Sr. of New Iberia (Laterius) and Edward Jamal Polite of Lafayette; brother Mark Allen Polite of Olivier (Dianne); sisters Minister Patricia P. Owens of New Iberia, Lana P. Trahan (T-Lan) of Olivier and Donna P. Jolivette (George) of New Iberia; his grandchildren Dameon Jamal Polite Jr., Da’Kealin Lively, Da’Marie Polite and Londyn Polite of New Iberia; his godchildren Keidrick, Shalicia, Brandy and Erica; and other loved ones including nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
Rickey was preceded in death by his parents Edward Sr. and Juanita Polite; his wife Marie Jones Polite; brother-in-law Charles Allen Owens; and one grandson Roman Jamal Polite.
Active pallbearers are KeCyiel E. Honore Sr., Keidrick C. Owens, Terren S. Trahan, Brandon Jones, Shannon Jones and Oneil Jones Jr.
Honorary pallbearers are Melvin Politte, Ted Williams, Alfred Archon, Shelby Green Jr., Larry Winters, L.J. Breaux, Berwick Hamilton, Ronald Darby, Francis Leblanc, Bobby Joe Rabon, Russell Johnson, George Gettridge, Curry Johnny, Abbeville High School faculty and administration, Raymond “BoZo” Green Jr., Ricky Polite and Ed Provost.