A home-going celebration of life for Rickey Daniels, 68, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 414 S. Weeks Street, with Pastor Mark E. Lewis officiating. He will await the resurrection in Mount Calvary Memorial Park Cemetery on Neco Town Road in New Iberia. Military honors will be rendered.
Visitation hours will be observed beginning at 8 a.m. until the time of the service at Mount Calvary Baptist Church on Saturday, December 10, 2022.
A resident of New Iberia, he transitioned at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia.
Mr. Rickey Daniels was baptized at Mount Olive Baptist Church #2 in New Iberia.
He was a 1972 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School. He also was a United States Marine Corps veteran. He was employed by Air Logistics/ Bristow for over 44 years.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of forty-four years Ursula Collins Daniels of New Iberia; two sons, Anthony B. Daniels (Cynthia) of Lafayette and Nathan R. Daniels of Youngsville; two sisters, Lois V. Daniels of Waco, Texas and Maggie F. Daniels of New Iberia; one brother, Alfred Phillips Sr. (Vanessa) of New Iberia; six grandchildren, Delaney Harrison, Avery Daniels, Kaylen Daniels, Jordyn Daniels, Caleigh Wilson and Leah Wilson; one aunt, Lorenza D. Williams (Fredrick) of New Iberia; two uncles, Larry Daniels of Orange, Texas and Clarence Daniels (Patricia) of Sacramento, California; two sisters-in-law, Sheila Collins of New Iberia and La Guardia Collins of Baton Rouge; nephew Marquis Daniels of New Iberia; niece 1st Lieutenant Makayla Gilliam of Fort Collins, Colordao; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence Daniels Sr. and Georgia Mae Joseph Daniels; brother Lawrence Daniels Jr.; and maternal grandmother Maggie Chatman.
Active pallbearers are Elvin Pomier, Eric Darby, Johnathan Bass, Kyle Roberts, Robert Lopez, Ronald Degray, Lionel Collins and Christopher Simmons.
Honorary pallbearers are Anthony Daniels, Nathan Daniels, Alfred Phillips Sr., Herbert Garrett, Michael Landry, Herbert Antoine, Ernest Crofton Jr., Michael Polk, New Iberia Senior High Class of 1972 and the West End community.