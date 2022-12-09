Rickey Daniels

A home-going celebration of life for Rickey Daniels, 68, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 414 S. Weeks Street, with Pastor Mark E. Lewis officiating. He will await the resurrection in Mount Calvary Memorial Park Cemetery on Neco Town Road in New Iberia. Military honors will be rendered.

Visitation hours will be observed beginning at 8 a.m. until the time of the service at Mount Calvary Baptist Church on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

