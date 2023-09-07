OBITUARY Rene Luke Broussard, Sr. Sep 7, 2023 Sep 7, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services were held for Rene Luke Broussard Sr., 89, who died on Sunday, September 3, 2023.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia was in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Rene Broussard, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save