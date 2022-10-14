A home-going celebration for Mrs. Regina P. Levine, the former Regina Placide, 84, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Star Temple Baptist Church, 5611 Jefferson Island Road, with Rev. Dr. Daniel Holmes Pastor officiating. She will await the resurrection at Star Temple Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation hours will be observed beginning at 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home on Saturday, October 15, 2022. For the health and safety of all in attendance, visitors are respectfully asked to wear a mask.
She passed away at 3:02 a.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022, at her residence.
Regina was a resident of New Iberia. Regina accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior and was a member of Star Temple Baptist Church, where she served as secretary of the choir ministry.
She was a 1958 graduate of Jonas Henderson High School and Grambling State University. Her teaching career spanned twenty-seven years in Iberia and St. Mary Parishes.
She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Carmen Gail Levine Louis (Edward) of Youngsville and Jill Marie Levine (Phillip) of New Iberia; one son, Travis Ray Levine (Azilda) of New Iberia; two grandchildren, Edward “Kennedy” Louis and K’shara Daniels; two sisters, Yvonne P. Chambers and Luversa P. Allen (Alton) both of New Iberia; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dalton Levine; her parents Rev. George W. Placide Sr. and Gussie Jones Placide; two sisters, Lonie P. Hamilton and Georgia Leday; one brother, George W. Placide Jr.; one brother-in-law, Nathan Chambers Sr.; two nieces, Pauline Hamilton and Elaine Leday; and one nephew, Freddie Lee Hamiliton III.
Active pallbearers are Edward “Kennedy” Louis, Wendell P. Chambers, Paul Hamilton, Edward Peter Louis, Justin Martin and Earl Francis.
Honorary pallbearers are Travis Ray Levine, Alton Allen, Walter Levine, Dallas Levine, Dan Allen, Wayne Hamilton and David L. Dominique.