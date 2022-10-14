Regina P. Levine

Regina P. Levine

A home-going celebration for Mrs. Regina P. Levine, the former Regina Placide, 84, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Star Temple Baptist Church, 5611 Jefferson Island Road, with Rev. Dr. Daniel Holmes Pastor officiating. She will await the resurrection at Star Temple Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation hours will be observed beginning at 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home on Saturday, October 15, 2022. For the health and safety of all in attendance, visitors are respectfully asked to wear a mask.

To plant a tree in memory of Regina Levine as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.