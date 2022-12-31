Rayward “Ray” Joseph Fremin Sr., 88, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Monday, December 26, 2022. 

A Catholic Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Wednesday January 4, 2023, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in New Iberia. Entombment will follow at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church Cemetery in Coteau.

To plant a tree in memory of Rayward Fremin, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags