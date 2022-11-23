Raymond Sindo Blanco

Raymond Sindo Blanco

Raymond Sindo “Coach” Blanco, peacefully passed away at the age of 87, on November 19, 2022, at his home in Lafayette surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 27, 2022, in the UL Student Union Ballroom, 620 McKinley St., Lafayette, LA. A prayer service and celebration of life reflections will begin at 5:30 p.m. Parking is available at Olivier Hall Parking Tower across the street. Visitation will resume from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Monday November 28, 2022, at Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave, Lafayette, LA.

To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Blanco as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags