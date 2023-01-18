OBITUARY Raymond Rideaux Jan 18, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Raymond Rideaux, 84, a resident of Jeanerette, who died at 9:44 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at his residence.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Rideaux as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Resident Funeral Home Funeral Service Raymond Rideaux Fletcher Arrangement