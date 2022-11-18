OBITUARY Raymond Joseph Nov 18, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Raymond Joseph, 83, who died at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at his residence.FletcherFuneral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Joseph as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Service Raymond Joseph Funeral Home Arrangement Fletcher Pend Residence