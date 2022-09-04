JEANERETTE—A Rosary service will be conducted for Raymond J. Derouen, 90, at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at David Funeral Home Chapel in Jeanerette. Entombment will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The Rosary will be recited at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
A native of Patoutville and resident of Jeanerette, Raymond J. Derouen passed away at 9:04 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at his residence in Jeanerette with his family at his side.
Raymond loved his family dearly. His hobbies included fishing, hunting and playing cards with his friends and family. Other pastime activities included making homemade wine.
Raymond also loved to dance with his wife and companion of over 50 years and it was said they were light as a feather on their feet.
Raymond served our country proudly in the United States Air Force for six years. He served during the Korean War as an interpreter.
Raymond J. Derouen is survived by his three children, Zinda “Nell” Dunn, Trina Derouen and Chad Derouen (Heather); grandchildren Christopher Perego (Tyet-Nhi “Bee”), Sage Breaux, Tray Breaux, Alora Breaux, Dylan Derouen, Avery Derouen, Carlie Dartez, Kaiden Dartez, Hope Dartez and Jaxson Derouen; siblings Amos Derouen, Anita Charpentier, Emily Breaux and Herman Derouen; and four great-grandchildren.
Raymond was preceded in death by his wife Bobbie Dunn Derouen; parents Lionel Derouen Sr. and Anita Bonin Derouen; and five siblings, Ulysses Derouen, Gercie Hebert, Elsie Revet, Lionel Derouen Jr. and Roy Derouen.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Dylan Derouen, Sage Breaux, Tray Breaux, Chad Derouen, Kaiden Dartez, Collin Migues, Lionel “T-Lionel” Derouen III and Louis Tabb.
The family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice for their kindness and care they shared with their father Raymond J. Derouen.