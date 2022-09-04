Raymond J. Derouen

Raymond J. Derouen 

JEANERETTE—A Rosary service will be conducted for Raymond J. Derouen, 90, at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at David Funeral Home Chapel in Jeanerette. Entombment will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The Rosary will be recited at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

