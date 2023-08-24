JEANERETTE—A celebration of life will be held for Mr. Raydel Joseph Frederick Sr., 67, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at the home of Christine Blanchard in New Iberia.
A native and resident of Jeanerette, Mr. Raydel passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at his home. Raydel was a mechanic by trade. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix. In his free time he enjoyed writing songs and playing the guitar. Usually the songs were comical in nature. He enjoyed life, loved to make people laugh and cherished the time he spent with his family. Raydel was a man of God, he loved the Lord and he will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years Dawn Wagoner Frederick of Jeanerette; sons Raydel Frederick Jr. of Youngsville, Rydel Frederick of New Iberia, Dakota Wagoner and wife Annquinette of Lafayette and Nathan Frederick of Jeanerette; grandchildren Evan, Alex, Ashton, Landon and Vivienne Frederick and Ainia and Bryce Livingston; siblings Christine Blanchard of New Iberia, Angela Frederick of New Iberia, Morty Frederick and wife Pam of Jeanerette, Suzanna Welch and husband Randy of Missouri, Wade Frederick of Tennessee, Rodney Frederick and wife Karen of Jeanerette and Rayvis Frederick of Lydia; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Sylvia Bourgeois Frederick; sisters Vergie Frederick and Stephanie Frederick; and brother Floyd Frederick.
The family would like to thank the Jeanerette Police Department and Jeanerette Fire Department for their assistance on the day of Mr. Raydel’s passing.