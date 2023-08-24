Raydel Joseph Frederick Sr.

Raydel Joseph Frederick Sr.

JEANERETTE—A celebration of life will be held for Mr. Raydel Joseph Frederick Sr., 67, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at the home of Christine Blanchard in New Iberia.

A native and resident of Jeanerette, Mr. Raydel passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at his home. Raydel was a mechanic by trade. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix. In his free time he enjoyed writing songs and playing the guitar. Usually the songs were comical in nature. He enjoyed life, loved to make people laugh and cherished the time he spent with his family. Raydel was a man of God, he loved the Lord and he will be deeply missed.

To plant a tree in memory of Raydel Frederick, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags