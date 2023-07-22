OBITUARY Ray A. Bell Jul 22, 2023 22 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Ray Anthony Bell, 58, who died at 10:35 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at his residence.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Ray Bell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save