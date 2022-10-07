OBITUARY Raven Londo Oct 7, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save New Iberia, LA – Funeral services for Raven Londo 44, will be held at 3:30 P.M. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home.Interment will be private.Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 2:30 P.M. until the time of the service.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Raven Londo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Fletcher Funeral Service Interment Raven New Iberia Visitation