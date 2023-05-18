OBITUARY Randy Alexander May 18, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Randy Alexander, 57, who died at 2:35 p.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023, at The Calcutta House in Lafayette.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Randy Alexander as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crafts