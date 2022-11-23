Randall James David

Randall James David, 71, passed away peacefully at his home in Tomball, Texas on November 2, 2022. 

Memorial services celebrating Randall’s life will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home in New Iberia on November 26, 2022. The family will receive guests at 1 p.m. with the memorial service at 2 p.m. Pastor David Jeffreys will officiate. Visiting hours and a reception will continue after the service until 4 p.m.

