Randall James David, 71, passed away peacefully at his home in Tomball, Texas on November 2, 2022.
Memorial services celebrating Randall’s life will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home in New Iberia on November 26, 2022. The family will receive guests at 1 p.m. with the memorial service at 2 p.m. Pastor David Jeffreys will officiate. Visiting hours and a reception will continue after the service until 4 p.m.
He was a much beloved brother, husband, father and grandfather. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by his wife, sisters, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, children, grandchildren and cats.
He was born in 1951, to Randolph “Randy” David and Lula Mae (Peltier) David. He was the third of four siblings and the only boy of the bunch. His sisters are Nancy Sherman, Linda Hood and Pam Crochet.
He married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Janice (Shepherd) David and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2021. They welcomed their first child Keli (David) Touchet in 1975 and their second Jason David in 1977. Like many young men in Louisiana, he found work in the oilfield industry. In 2006, that career took him from his home state of Louisiana to Tomball, in Northwest Houston, Texas. He made a name for himself operating specialty well tools and managing operations until he retired from the Expro Americas Group in 2018.
Randall was a man of few words with a sneaky sense of humor. When he told a joke, you were equally surprised at how funny it was as you were the fact that he said something at all. Early on in life, he developed a passion for bass fishing and made no secret of it. His office is adorned with fishing memorabilia, tournament plaques and pictures of his boat, the Pirogue. He spent the majority of his free time either on the water or tinkering with his boat and he was an active member of the Metropolitan Bass Club. When hurricane Harvey hit Houston in 2017, he launched his boat into the flooded streets and neighborhoods and personally rescued 150 stranded people.
Randall is survived by his wife Janice, his sisters Linda and husband Mitch Hood and Pam and husband Malcolm Crochet; and his children Keli and husband Chris Touchet and Jason and wife Nicole David. He proudly filled the role of “Grandad” to Meagan, Connor and Zachary David, Eli Touchet and Gabriel Ledoux.
He is preceded in death by his parents Randy and Lou and his oldest sister Nancy.
