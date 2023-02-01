A funeral service will be held for Ramona Anne LeBlanc, 62, at 3 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home. Stacey Ryder will officiate the services. Inurnment will be held privately at a later date.
The family request that visitation be observed from 10 a.m. until time of service on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home.
Ramona was born on September 27, 1960, to the late Gerald John LeBlanc and Eudelia Gonzales in New Iberia.
She passed away at 9:19 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at St. Joseph Carpenter House surrounded by her family.
A loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to many, she will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her.
Ramona enjoyed sewing and spending time with family.
Survivors include her children Gerald Viator and wife Mandy, Tony LeJeune and wife Ella, Gwendolyn Ellis and husband Daniel and Lucille Angelle and husband Rex III; her stepchildren Todd LeBlanc and Molly Blanchard and husband Mike; her grandchildren Tyler, Levi, Ben, Faithe, Marlee, Bella, Briel, Jordan, Reilly, Ethan, Michael, Cayson and Kehlani; great-grandchild Everette; and her siblings Neles Leleux and wife Terri, Geraldine LeBlanc and Palula Leleux.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Joseph LeBlanc Jr.; and her siblings Maria Marroquin, Alfredo Marroquin and San Juanita Duhon.