Ramona Anne LeBlanc

A funeral service will be held for Ramona Anne LeBlanc, 62, at 3 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home. Stacey Ryder will officiate the services. Inurnment will be held privately at a later date.

The family request that visitation be observed from 10 a.m. until time of service on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home.

