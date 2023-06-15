OBITUARY Ralph T. Hall Jun 15, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Ralph Theodore Hall, 81,who died at 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at New Iberia Manor North.Fields Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Ralph Hall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save