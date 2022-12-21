Ralph Davis

Ralph Davis, 60, a native of New Iberia, passed away after a lengthy illness on December 16, 2022, at his residence in Broussard.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Evangeline Funeral Home. Deacon Waynard Boutte will officiate. Interment will be held privately at a later date.

