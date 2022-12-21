Ralph Davis, 60, a native of New Iberia, passed away after a lengthy illness on December 16, 2022, at his residence in Broussard.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Evangeline Funeral Home. Deacon Waynard Boutte will officiate. Interment will be held privately at a later date.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on Thursday at Evangeline Funeral Home.
Born on August 30, 1962 in New Iberia, Ralph was one of four children born to Danny and Jewella Davis. He was a loving and gentle soul who enjoyed the simple things in life. Ralph’s smile would light up a room. He liked playing Bingo, going to the casino, eating out and riding in his car. Most of all he loved his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his brother Steve Davis (Anna); sister Nancy D. Smith (Ross); nephews Michael Davis (Wynne), Matthew Davis, Nick Davis and Danny Smith (Sarah); nieces Susan D. Johnson (Richie) and Shelly Smith Cotone (Tim); and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Danny and Jewella Davis and brother Kerry Davis.
The family would like to extend a very special thanks to Ralph’s caregiving company A New Day, Seth Porche of Hospice of Acadiana, his wonderful and loving neighbors on St. Pierre St. in Broussard who were always by his side and last but certainly not least, his devoted and loving caregivers Kathy Adams, Angeline Peters and his best friend and caregiver Sadie Phillips.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of Acadiana in Ralph’s honor would be appreciated.