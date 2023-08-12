OBITUARY Rachel Ransonet Romero Aug 12, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Rachel Ransonet Romero, 52, who died on Thursday, August 10, 2023.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Rachel Romero as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save