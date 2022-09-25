OBITUARY Priscilla B. Boudreaux Sep 25, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services will be held for Priscilla Battaglia Boudreaux, 78, at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Priscilla Boudreaux as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Priscilla Battaglia Boudreaux Visitation New Iberia Arrangement