COTEAU – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mr. Presley Francis Viator, age 86, on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Fr. Matthew Hebert officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of New Iberia on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 from 5 p.m until 9 p.m. and resume on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 8 a.m. until the time of the service. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m. led by Fr. Ed Degeyter.
A native and resident of Coteau, Mr. Viator passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023 at his home. Mr. Viator was a contract welder for 30 years. After he retired from welding, he, along with his wife, managed several apartment complexes in Lafayette. He spent 25 years as the Maintenance Supervisor of Our Lady of the Oak Retreat House. He attended over 30 retreats while with the retreat house.
In his younger days, he loved taking his wife and children camping. His favorite place to travel was the Great Smokey Mountains. Mr. Viator enjoyed woodworking and tending to his flowers and plants. Presley had a tireless work ethic, he was a thinker and a man of few words, however he was also selfless with his time and skills.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Brent Viator of Franklin, Kenneth Viator and wife Jenny of Coteau, Keith Viator and wife Sue of Coteau, Sherry Viator and companion Sandi of Carencro, Patti Gonzales and husband Gerald of New Iberia, Ellen McDonald and husband Brent of New Iberia, Wayne Viator of Coteau; 13 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; brother, Ervin Landry and wife Kathy of New Iberia; sisters, Ruth V. Malcolm and husband Reid of Lafayette, Wanda V. Langlinais and husband Patrick of Lafayette, Lula Mae V. Barras of New Iberia, Susan V. Gibson and husband Jimmy of Kaplan; godchild, Cindy Viator of New Iberia; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death his wife, Merline Menard Viator; parents, Xavier and Lula Mae Landry Viator; siblings, Ray Viator, and Lucy Nell V. Menard.
Upholding the honor of Pallbearers are Brent Viator, Jonathan Viator, Matthew McDonald, Blake Viator, Hannah McDonald and Nicole Viator Zirlott. Honorary Pallbearers will be Keith Viator, Kenneth Viator, Wayne Viator and Brent McDonald.