Presley Francis Viator
COTEAU – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mr. Presley Francis Viator, age 86, on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Fr. Matthew Hebert officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of New Iberia on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 from 5 p.m until 9 p.m. and resume on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 8 a.m. until the time of the service. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m. led by Fr. Ed Degeyter.

