OBITUARY Phillip P. Proulx Nov 30, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Phillip Paul Proulx, 37, who died at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at his residence.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Phillip Proulx as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Phillip Paul Proulx Funeral Service Fletcher Arrangement Pend