Philip Louis Morvant, our beloved son and brother, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Thursday, March 23, 2023, and entered into his eternal peace and rest. At his passing he was 63.
Funeral services celebrating Philip’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home of Delcambre, with Fr. Buddy Breaux officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest alongside his father at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be held from 10 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. on Friday in Delcambre, with the Rosary being prayed during the visiting hours.
Philip was born February 8, 1960, in New Iberia to Emma Lee Viator Morvant and the late Francis Louis Morvant and was one of three children born to that union.
He had a stellar career in the oilfield as a mechanic and was both admired and greatly appreciated for his loyalty and expertise. Some of the companies Philip worked with include I.E.W., T & B and most recently Coastal.
Outside of his work, Philip dedicated his life to his family and pets. His dear mother said of Philip, “He was truly kind, gentle, loving and compassionate and the best son a mother could wish for.” He was always there to help around the house, whether it be home or automobile repairs, taking care of the yard or just being there for the ones he loved. His sister Frances recalled the friendship she and Bart shared. He was their best friend and always looked out for “his big little sister.”
Other pastimes that Philip enoyed was for music, especially his favorite band Lynyrd Skynyrd and for all animals.Throughout his 63 years, he enjoyed attending Skynyrd concerts all over the US and providing stray animals with a loving and forever home. They all received the best care and were given names related to music such as Deacon, Bluez and Babe. He even taught his African Grey parrot named Steinway (after the famous Steinway pianos), to sing Lynyrd Skynyrd music.
Above all, Philip gave of himself and genuinely loved his family, friends and pets. We rejoice in knowing that he is not gone, only gone on before us and we will one day be reunited. Until that day, rest well. We love you Philip.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother Emma Lee Viator Morvant; his brother Bart Morvant; his sister Frances Morvant Compeaux and husband Dale; his aunt Betty Herndon; his uncle Herman Viator; and his many cats and beloved African grey parrot Steinway.
Philip is reunited in heaven with his father Francis Louis Morvant; and his many pets that he loved and rescued, especially Deacon, Bluez and Babe.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Bart Morvant, Dale Compeaux, Keith Landry, Charles Viator, Mark Romero, Matt Romero and Marshall Romero.
