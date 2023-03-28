Philip Louis Morvant

Philip Louis Morvant

Philip Louis Morvant, our beloved son and brother, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Thursday, March 23, 2023, and entered into his eternal peace and rest. At his passing he was 63.

Funeral services celebrating Philip’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home of Delcambre, with Fr. Buddy Breaux officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest alongside his father at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Philip Morvant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags