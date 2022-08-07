Philip James Harris

Philip James Harris

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Philip James Harris, 40, passed away on July 28, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. 

He was born in Salisbury, England, grew up in a military family, lived in Ramsbottom, England and he immigrated to the United States in February 2005, with his American-born wife, Andrea Mire Harris. 

To plant a tree in memory of Philip Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags