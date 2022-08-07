Philip James Harris, 40, passed away on July 28, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas.
He was born in Salisbury, England, grew up in a military family, lived in Ramsbottom, England and he immigrated to the United States in February 2005, with his American-born wife, Andrea Mire Harris.
Phil joined the British Royal Corps of Signals in 1998, transferred to the Royal Military Police in 2003, and served there until 2006. Phil served in Iraq in 2007, on the Iraq/Iran border training Iraqi’s in policing. He worked in law enforcement at the Lafayette Parish Police Department and moved to the Vermillion Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana. Philip ultimately ended up working for the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Department of Public Safety, where he served in patrol and worked as a K-9 narcotics detective.
Philip was a beloved father to three beautiful girls, Olivia (12), Jamie (9) and Samantha (Sammy, 3). He was a loving husband, son, father, comrade and friend to many.
Philip is survived by his mother Viveanne Roberts Harris of Bolton, England; wife Andrea Mire Harris of Fort Worth, Texas; three children, Olivia, Jamie and Samantha Harris; and sister Sara Harris Burtonwood of Bolton, England. Philip has numerous brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, aunties, uncles, nephews, and cousins in England, the United States and Australia. Lastly, Philip is survived by his dear K-9 partner Gizmo.
Philip was preceded in death by his father Philip John Harris of Fort Worth, Texas.
Philip John was born in England. Philip was very supportive of P.O.A.F. (Police Officers’ Angels Foundation) founded by Maria Barreda Alvarado and would have appreciated contributions being made to this wonderful organization in his honor. Philip began his service at DFW International Airport on January 11, 2010. He received his Marksmanship Bar in 2011, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Administration in 2019, and held his Master Peace Officer Certification from June 2018. Phil transferred to CID on March 11, 2013, and was an integral part in developing the K-9 narcotics program at DFW Airport.
Phil loved serving and protecting, he was the ultimate sheepdog.
To plant a tree in memory of Philip Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.