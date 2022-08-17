Philip J. Quibodeaux

A memorial service will be held for Philip J. Quibodeaux, 64, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, in the David Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Randy Dugas officiating.

A native of Franklin, former resident of New Iberia and a resident of Amelia Manor in Lafayette, he passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Amelia Manor Nursing Facility.

