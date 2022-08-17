A memorial service will be held for Philip J. Quibodeaux, 64, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, in the David Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Randy Dugas officiating.
A native of Franklin, former resident of New Iberia and a resident of Amelia Manor in Lafayette, he passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Amelia Manor Nursing Facility.
He attended the Louisiana School for the Deaf in Baton Rouge starting at age 5. In high school he played football and his number was “22.” He loved football and his favorite teams were the LSU Tigers and the Dallas Cowboys. His class was the first class to graduate from the new school for the deaf in 1977.
He began his employment career at Konriko Rice Mill and later moved to Seattle and began working at Boeing in production. He attended Olon College and completed a computer course and gained employment from Lighthouse for the Blind where he later retired. He then moved back to New Iberia to be closer to his family. Once home, he began training at Affiliated Blind to learn how to live independently.
“Losing sight to Usher Syndrome gradually is so painful, its slipping out of my grasp;
But it’d be more heart wrenching if life wasn’t lived because I’m hiding in the dark;
So as I let my precious sight go, I let light in my heart and then I start living.”
He is survived by his mother Rita Mae Broussard Quibodeaux of New Iberia; his brother Michael H. Quibodeaux and his wife Adele of Youngsville; his sister Bettina A. Gulotta and her husband Eric of Prairieville; his nephews Chad M. Quibodeaux and his wife Kalie of Avery Island and Blake J. Quibodeaux and his wife Paige of Bunkie; his niece Jennifer L. Broussard and her husband Rustin of Youngsville; his nephew Brennan Gulotta of Baton Rouge, his nieces, Ashley Daigle and her husband Tyler of Prairieville, Kimberly Berzoza and her husband Luis and Brittany Gulotta both of Baton Rouge.
He was preceded in death by his father Huey Joseph Quibodeaux.