Philip Hebert

A memorial services will be conducted for Philip “Glenn” Hebert, 84, at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023, at David Funeral Home. Fr. Garrett Savoie officiating. Entombment will follow at a later date.
Visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service on Monday, April 24, 2023.
Philip “Glenn” Hebert, a native of New Iberia, passed away on March 17, 2023, at the age of 84. He lived a full and fulfilling life and will be remembered fondly by all who knew him.
Glenn was born in 1938 and grew up in New Iberia. After graduating from St. Peter’s College in 1956, he went on to receive an associate’s degree from the University of South Western Louisiana.
Glenn served his country as a Hurricane Hunter pilot for the US Navy and was also a member of the Navy pistol team. He then went on to work diligently for Milchem as a seaplane pilot.
Glenn married the love of his life, Judy, in 1967. Together, they built a life filled with love and adventure. Glenn was a true outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He spent countless hours in nature, appreciating the beauty of the world around him. He passed this passion on to his children and grandchildren, who will always remember his stories and lessons. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Glenn is survived by his wife Judy; his children Bennett, Jean-Michael and Everett; and his grandchildren Hannah, Andrew, Aaron, Eli, Evan and Ashton. His legacy will live on through his family and the many memories they shared together.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph “Beno” and Inez Veazey Hebert.
Rest in peace Glenn. You will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather and your memory will live on forever.