OBITUARY Phil Bonds Sr. Jan 29, 2023

Funeral services are pending for Phil Bonds Sr., 90, a resident of New Iberia who died at 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at his residence.

Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.