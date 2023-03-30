Peyton Micheal Murphy

Peyton Micheal Murphy, 23, left our world to enter into the Kingdom of Heaven on Monday, March 27,2023, surrounded by family. 

 Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Our Saviors Church Broussard Campus, 655 Hwy. 96, Broussard.

