Peyton Micheal Murphy, 23, left our world to enter into the Kingdom of Heaven on Monday, March 27,2023, surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Our Saviors Church Broussard Campus, 655 Hwy. 96, Broussard.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia. A Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday at Our Savior’s Church, Broussard Campus. Entombment will follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery in Coteau.
Peyton was known as a kind young man with such a pure heart. He never met a stranger and considered everyone a friend. Peyton loved music from a young age. He loved any kind of music and he mastered playing the drums. He was a producer of beats and he started Murphy Beats locally sharing for free and eventually selling worldwide. He loved UFC fights, going to the gym, chocolate, Meche’s donuts, Great American Chocolate Chip cookies and his therapeutic dog Bear. He was a true fighter and never gave up on anything he started.
He loved his family dearly and was loved so very much in return. He has a beautiful infectious smile and always had a good day.
He is survived by his parents Treg and Taylr Murphy; his sister Karlee; his brother Drake; his grandmother Natilie Fremin; his girlfriend Destiny Segura; his godmother Krissi Richard (Cody); aunts Joani Romero (Justin) and Avery Barnett; his uncles Damian Fremin, Brandt Murphy (Vince) and Toby Murphy; and his cousins Alec, Bella and Molli Richard, Jensen, Juliet, Joslyn (his godchild) and Jillian Romero, Novalie David, Maya Guidry and Kaiden Afaisen. Also, his loving dog Bear.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Carla Romero; his paternal grandfather John “Smurf” Murphy; his maternal great-grandparents Rayward Sr. and Velta Fremin, Gervis Sr. and Earline Bourque; paternal great-grandparents Louis “Bee” and Florence Duplantis Romero; paternal great-grandparents John Ridgeway and Virgie Judice Murphy; his uncle Rodney Fremin; and cousins Jake Sanchez and Lincoln Pharr.
Pallbearers will be Sage Delahoussaye, Cole Courtois, Justin Long, Damian Fremin, Austin Sanchez and Alec Richard.
Honorary pallbearers include Tyler Romero, Shelby Gary, Larson Fremin, Matthew Broussard, Kyle Romero and Drake Murphy.
We would like to express our gratitude to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis and the St. Jude Affiliate Clinic in Baton Rouge and Heart of Hospice and his hospice nurse Mary Bowie.
In lieu of flowers please send donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Peyton Murphy, MRN #47523.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.