OBITUARY Peter F. Gandolfo Sep 28, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter F. GandolfoFuneral services will be held for Peter F. Gandolfo, 85, at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at David Funeral Home Chapel.Burial will follow in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery in Jeanerette.Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home on Thursday, Sept 29, 2022.David Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Christianity Worship Funeral Service Chapel Burial Cemetery David Peter F. Gandolfo