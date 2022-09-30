Funeral services will be conducted for Peter F. Gandolfo, 85, at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at David Funeral Home Chapel in New Iberia, with Rev. Msgr. J. Robert Romero officiating. Entombment will follow at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery in Jeanerette.
The visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
A native of Franklin and resident of Jeanerette, Peter F. Gandolfo passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center.
Pete was a lifelong commercial fisherman and net builder. He started fishing at the age of 14 when he had to become the sole provider for his mother, brothers and sisters. Over the years he grew to know the waterways of Louisiana as well as anyone. He would share his knowledge of fishing and net building with anyone who would listen.
Pete was a devoted family man who always did what was best for his wife and children and worked hard every day of his life to provide for them. He loved to take his wife out to listen to music and dance the night away. He was blessed with three children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Pete was always cracking jokes and was not scared to give someone a hard time to get a good laugh.
Even with all of that we still think, he was best known for his excellent taste in clothes. His jumpsuits and flipped-up caps were always a hit at family gatherings and any event. He had a jumpsuit for every occasion!
He will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him and will always be remembered as a great man with an unmatched work ethic.
Pete is survived by his children Mary G. Delahoussaye (Charles), Debbie G. Hebert (Tony) and Arthur “Art” Gandolfo; grandchildren Dustin T. LeMaire, Ryan Hebert, Jordan Hebert and Lauren Hebert; great-grandchildren Ava-Grace Hebert, Julia LeMaire and Evan LeMaire; and his siblings Frank Gandolfo, Mary Viola and Stella Bergeron.
He was preceded in death by his wife Yvonne Aucoin Gandolfo; his parents John and Pearl Posteaux Gandolfo; and eight brothers and sisters.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Dustin LeMaire, Ryan Hebert, Jordan Hebert, Tony Hebert, Charles Delahoussaye and Arthur Gandolfo.