Peter F. Gandolfo

Funeral services will be conducted for Peter F. Gandolfo, 85, at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at David Funeral Home Chapel in New Iberia, with Rev. Msgr. J. Robert Romero officiating. Entombment will follow at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery in Jeanerette.  

The visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022.  

