Permella Ruth Wise Devaull

Jeanerette—A home-going celebration of life for Permella Ruth Wise Devaull, 98, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Morning Pilgrim Baptist Church, 510 Hubertville Road, with Rev. Terry Gray officiating. 

She will await the resurrection at Saint James Baptist Church Cemetery, Hwy 182 in Jeanerette. 

