Jeanerette—A home-going celebration of life for Permella Ruth Wise Devaull, 98, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Morning Pilgrim Baptist Church, 510 Hubertville Road, with Rev. Terry Gray officiating.
She will await the resurrection at Saint James Baptist Church Cemetery, Hwy 182 in Jeanerette.
Visitation hours will be observed beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Morning Pilgrim Baptist church.
Permella DeVaull, affectionately known as “Titter” or “Taut” transitioned at 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at her home.
Permella was born in Jeanerette, the eighth child of fifteen children born to Glence and Permella Wise on February 28, 1924. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and aunt. At a young age she accepted Christ and joined Morning Pilgrim Baptist Church and was baptized in the Jeanerette Bayou in Jeanerette.
Permella attended and graduated from Jeanerette Colored High School in the year 1948. She moved to Oakland, California to care for her elderly uncle, where she met her husband Juroid whom she married on November 28, 1948. She worked twelve years as a civilian teletypist for the United States Army. She resigned from the teletype position, returned to college and earned a bachelor of arts degree in elementary education from California State University Hayward. She accepted an elementary teaching position with the Oakland Unified School District and taught kindergarten, first and second grade at Lockwood Elementary School for twenty years.
She retired in August 2004 from Oakland School District, however she continued to work as a substitute teacher for ten years. She was involved in NAACP, Taylor Memorial Methodist Church Nursery Program in Oakland, California. She served as superintendent of Vacation Bible School at Morning Pilgrim Baptist Church in Jeanerette and as Past Patron of the “Star of the East Chapter NO.48”, O.E.S. Prince Hall Rite of Adoption California. She enjoyed being the team mother for many years for the Gallagher & Burk Youth Baseball Team coached by her husband in Oakland, California. She received awards as teacher of the month.
Permella also loved to knit and crochet in her spare time. She was loved by many and possessed an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. She showed charity to those in need and fought for the justice of others. When she spoke, her words provided hope and life for every person that crossed her path.
Permella leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Jumella DeVaull-Hagen (Jessie Hagen) of Rayville and Marcel Anderson (Dewitt Anderson) of Houston, Texas; one son, Juroid DeVaull Jr. (Deborah DeVaull) of Fairfield, California; four grandchildren, Reginald Woodard-DeCavalcante, Juroid DeVaull III, Ahmad Wyatt and Decell Smith-Anderson, David Sr.; eleven great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews whom for some she was known as “Aunt Titter”; and other relatives and friends.
Permella Ruth Devaull was preceded in death by her father Glence Wise; her mother Permella Wise; husband Juroid DeVaull Sr.; four brothers, Phillip Wise, Edgar Wise, Glence Wise Jr. and Lionel Wise; ten sisters, Lucy Yeggins, Minty Ganey, Hattie Mae Henderson, Ellen Lee Green, Pearl Clavelle, Ruby Coleman, Mary Moncriffe, Nettie B. Davis, Clara Cole, Betty Paul and Patricia Sweet.
Active pallbearers are Daleon Smith, David Smith Jr., Juroid Devaull III, Reginald Woodard-Decavalcante, Ahmad Wyatt, and David Smith Jr.
Honorary pallbearers are Dewitt Andersson, Juroid Palms, Donald Wise, Clarence Wise, Jessie Hagen, Herbert Henderson and Robert Williams.