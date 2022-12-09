Penny B. Goodrich

Funeral services will be conducted for Penny Marie Bailey Goodrich, 63, at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, at David Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor David Denton officiating. Inurnment will be at later date.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022.

