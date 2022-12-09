Funeral services will be conducted for Penny Marie Bailey Goodrich, 63, at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, at David Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor David Denton officiating. Inurnment will be at later date.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022.
A native and a life resident of New Iberia, Penny B. Goodrich passed away at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Calcutta House in Lafayette.
Penny was a strong-willed person who was kind and extremely patient. She was a hard worker and was always willing to give a hand to anyone in need even if she didn’t have anything to give.
Her world revolved around her kids, grandkids and three dogs. The only thing in her lifetime she despised were roaches.
She loved anything to do with the outdoors including fishing, camping, hiking on nature trails and collecting rocks for her garden. She had a strong devotion to God and was always finding ways to include him in her everyday life. She will be terribly missed but left us with a lifetime of memories.
Penny Marie Bailey Goodrich is survived by her children Thomas Leblanc (Jenny) of New Iberia, Gerald Leblanc (Chelsea) of Abbeville, Kelly G. Emonet (Rodney, III) and Tanya Windus (Brian) of New Iberia; one adopted son, Austin Broussard of Lafayette; grandchildren Clairissa, Bayly, Bethany, Paige, Lilly, Eva, Keegan, Grayson, Rodney IV and Nathan; and siblings Michael Bailey (Cyndi) and Charles Bailey.
Penny was preceded in death by her parents Milton and Verline Broussard Bailey and one brother Melvin Bailey.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana and Calcutta House for the love and support they shared with their family.