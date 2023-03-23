OBITUARY Paula Washington Mar 23, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Paula Washington, 58, who died at 12:25 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Paula Washington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crafts