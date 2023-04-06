Funeral services will take place in New Iberia on Monday, April 10, 2023, for Paul Emile Voorhies II, 80, who died peacefully at home in New Iberia following a short illness.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, followed by a 2 p.m. Mass at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 108 E. St. Peter Street, then entombment at Holy Family Cemetery, 2807 Curtis Lane, New Iberia. Rosary will be prayed at 1 p.m. on Monday at Pellerin Funeral Home. Rev. Tom Voorhies will be the celebrant. A celebration of life will take place immediately after at The Bazus, 210 E. Main St. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be sent to Hospice of Acadiana. A
Voorhies was a devout Catholic and a graduate of St. Peter’s College/Catholic High School in New Iberia. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Southwestern Louisiana. He spent the bulk of his career working at the family business established by his father Richard and uncle Cornelius, Voorhies Supply Company, Inc., acting as president, CEO and chairman of the board prior to retirement. Voorhies and the board sold the oilfield and sugarcane industrial service company to Motion Industries, which operates it to this day.
A master of the grill, Voorhies was a founding member of Voorhies Brothers, LLC, a popular producer of sauces, jellies and seasoning blends sold in stores across the Acadiana region. It’s signature product, Uncle’s Barbeque Sauce, is based on his homemade recipe and bears his nickname. He was known affectionately as Uncle by most everyone he knew, reason being he treated everyone like family. His door was always open to anyone who needed a sympathetic ear, sage advice or help of any kind.
Voorhies spent an incalculable amount of time in service to others throughout his life, whether teaching Catholic catechism classes to school children, volunteering with civic organizations such as the Jaycees, the Lions Club and the Optimist Club or lending his time and talent to charitable and political causes. He was a Catholic High athletics backer. In the 1980’s, he and Fr. Wilson Matt served as the primary witnesses for a legislative bill presented by then La. Rep. Ted Haik that garnered national attention and ultimately led to the music industry labeling certain albums with adult content “Explicit Lyrics” and prohibiting their sale to minor children. He also served as the Iberia and Lafayette parishes chairman for the Kathleen Babineaux Blanco for Governor campaign. Yet, most of his good deeds were performed quietly and without fanfare, behind the scenes, helping individuals and families in need.
Voorhies enjoyed the simple pleasures of working in his yard, perfecting his fabulous backyard patio and entertaining friends and family there. He was quite the pool shark too, showing off trick shots to the amazement of all. He thoroughly enjoyed dining out at restaurants, telling jokes and showing card tricks to the wait staff. He was the life of the party! He savored annual beach vacations in Destin, Florida and weekend jaunts to his favorite city New Orleans. He was always up for a friendly game of Boureé at large family gatherings.
In his younger years, he knew his way around a tennis court, especially at Iberia Country Club and was often seen jogging around town in the sweltering South Louisiana heat during his lunch break. Later on in life, he often could be found on the golf course. He’d tell you he didn’t play that well, but he had fun trying!
He is survived by his children Mary Beth Langlinais and her husband Ashton, Paul Emile Voorhies III and Lisa Voorhies Blackburn, all of Lafayette; and five grandchildren, Ashton P. Langlinais, Connor L. Langlinais, Isabelle L. Blackburn, B. Alex Blackburn and Ian P. Blackburn. He also is survived by six siblings, Richard P. Voorhies Jr. and wife Mary of New Orleans, Susan Voorhies Walsh and husband James of Metairie, Mary Voorhies Davis and husband William of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Walter J. Voorhies and Renee of New Iberia, Evie Voorhies of Lafayette and David M. Voorhies of New Iberia; along with dozens of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. His cousin Wonnie Livingston, especially held a special place in his heart. Lifelong friends, she, he and his sister Alice had been like three peas in a pod. Last but not least, he will be missed by his faithful canine companion, a rescued yellow lab mix, Dixie.
Voorhies was preceded in death by the love of his life Mary Ann Gray Voorhies; a sister Alice Joyce Voorhies; and parents Richard P. Voorhies Sr. and Joyce Vedrines Voorhies.