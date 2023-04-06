Paul Emile Voorhies II

Funeral services will take place in New Iberia on Monday, April 10, 2023, for Paul Emile Voorhies II, 80, who died peacefully at home in New Iberia following a short illness.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, followed by a 2 p.m. Mass at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 108 E. St. Peter Street, then entombment at Holy Family Cemetery, 2807 Curtis Lane, New Iberia. Rosary will be prayed at 1 p.m. on Monday at Pellerin Funeral Home. Rev. Tom Voorhies will be the celebrant. A celebration of life will take place immediately after at The Bazus, 210 E. Main St. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be sent to Hospice of Acadiana. A

