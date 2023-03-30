OBITUARY Paul E. Voorhies II Mar 30, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Paul Emile Voorhies II, 81, who died on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Paul Voorhies, II as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Technology Engineering