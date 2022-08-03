Patty Blanchard Poirier

Patty Blanchard Poirier

Patty Blanchard Poirier, a loving and devoted wife, our dear mother and grandmother, and friend to so many, passed away peacefully August 1, 2022, at New Iberia Manor North. At her passing she was 64.

A Mass of Christian burial celebrating Patty’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Loreauville. Fr. Barry Crochet, Pastor will be the celebrant. Jeanne Stiles will render selections for the Mass. Following services, Patty will be laid to rest at All Saints Cemetery in Loreauville.

To plant a tree in memory of Patty Poirier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

