Patty Blanchard Poirier, a loving and devoted wife, our dear mother and grandmother, and friend to so many, passed away peacefully August 1, 2022, at New Iberia Manor North. At her passing she was 64.
A Mass of Christian burial celebrating Patty’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Loreauville. Fr. Barry Crochet, Pastor will be the celebrant. Jeanne Stiles will render selections for the Mass. Following services, Patty will be laid to rest at All Saints Cemetery in Loreauville.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home on Wednesday, with the Men’s Rosary Group leading the Rosary at 6 p.m. Visiting hours will resume on Thursday from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. dismissal.
Patty was born September 1,1957, in New Iberia, the only child of the late Gary Joseph Blanchard and the late Patsy Longon Blanchard. She was a graduate of New Iberia Senior High and received an Associate’s Degree in Business. She was most recently employed with Cypress Bayou Casino in the cashier department and prior to that with Abbeville Mills.
Her life was one of simplicity, yet filled with everything that brought her joy. Dusti and Hannah spoke of their long standing Friday lunch date. Patty and the girls with grandchildren in tow had lunch at one of their favorite spots, then off for some much needed shopping and spoiling of the grandkids. Mike recalls the many camping trips they went on. Sand Beach Resort in Biloxi was one of her favorites along with KOA. Mike shared with a laugh that she never really liked going to the state parks because her allergies would act up and they were never close to a mall. They also reminisced about their trips to the beach. Her parents Gary and Patsy spent many wonderful summers at beaches along the Gulf Coast and Patty never lost her love for sun and fun taking her family to some of those same beaches she enjoyed as a child.
Patty lived a beautiful life and made memories to last a lifetime. Mike and the girls along with her grandchildren will cherish every minute spent with her and will keep her memory close to their hearts and in their thoughts. We rejoice in knowing that you are not gone, only gone on before us. Until we meet again, rest well. We love you.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 44 years, Michael J. Poirier; her daughters and sons-in-law Dusti Poirier Boudreaux and Lane and Hannah Poirier Crochet and Bryan; her four grandchildren whom she adored, Jardyn Saige Boudreaux, Kamille Jules Boudreaux, Josie Claire Crochet and Brycen Michael Crochet; her mother-in-law Antonia Landry Poirier; in-laws Steve Poirier and Net, Mark Poirier, Donna Poirier Cogswell and Eric and Cathy Poirier LeBlanc and Mark; her godchild Prisca Primeaux; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law Donald Poirier; sister-in-law Judy Poirier; and her godchildren Elizabeth Bourque and Eric Cogswell.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Lane Boudreaux, Bryan Crochet, Lee Theriot, Zachary Olivier, L. J. Blanchard, Steve Poirier and Brycen Crochet.
In Patty’s memory, please consider a memorial contribution to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories and condolences with the family by visiting Patty’s memorial page at www.evangelinenewiberia.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Patty Poirier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.