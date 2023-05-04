Patricia Simoneaux LeBlanc

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Pellerin Funeral Home, for Patricia Ann Simoneaux LeBlanc, 79, who passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Entombment will follow in Beau Pré Cemetery in Jeanerette. Rev. Ed Degeyter will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday at Pellerin Funeral Home and will continue from 8 am until 10:30 am on Saturday. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. on Friday evening led by the Men’s Rosary Group.

