Patricia Simoneaux LeBlanc

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Pellerin Funeral Home, for Patricia Ann Simoneaux LeBlanc, 79, who passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Entombment will follow in Beau Pré Cemetery in Jeanerette. Rev. Ed Degeyter will officiate.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday at Pellerin Funeral Home and will continue from 8 am until 10:30 am on Saturday. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. on Friday evening led by the Men’s Rosary Group.
Mrs. LeBlanc was born in Jeanerette on February 20, 1944, to the late Nathan Sr. and Doris Ansley Simoneaux.
A graduate of St. Joseph High School in Jeanerette and USL (now University of Louisiana Lafayette) she worked as a registered nurse for many years and was a former Girl Scout Leader. Mrs. LeBlanc enjoyed camping, gardening, traveling, especially to the mountains and most of all spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years Paul D. LeBlanc Jr.; children Tabitha Erickson (Mark), Blair LeBlanc (Allison) and Nicole Bertrand (Michael II); grandchildren Christina Smith (James), Brittany Landry (Casey), Jennifer Naquin (Joseph), Scott Maillet (Ashley), Bradley Maillet, Jean-Paul LeBlanc, Caleb LeBlanc, Lucas LeBlanc, Alyssa Bertrand and Michael Bertrand III; 12 great-grandchildren; and her beloved golden retriever Sandy.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by twin daughters Leah and Lisa LeBlanc; and a brother Nathan Simoneaux Jr.
Pallbearers will be Scott Maillet, Jean-Paul LeBlanc, Caleb LeBlanc, Lucas LeBlanc, Michael Bertrand III and Hunter Landry.
Honorary pallbearers include Theodore Landry, Michael Bertrand II and Mark Erickson.