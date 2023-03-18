A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in New Iberia, for Patricia L. McGinn, 85, who passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Rev. Keith Landry will be the celebrant. Entombment will follow at Beau Pré Cemetery in Jeanerette.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday at Pellerin Funeral Home and will continue from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. on Monday led by the Men’s Rosary Group.
Patricia Landry McGinn was born in Jeanerette on October 3, 1937, to the late Ernest J. Landry Sr. and Corrine Broussard Landry and graduated from Jeanerette High School.
She was on a bowling league for many years where she served as league secretary. She also baby sat numerous children throughout the years and sold Avon. Mrs. McGinn loved to cook and try new recipes. She also enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, sewing and crocheting and she adored her puppies. But what she cherished most was time spent with her family. She will be deeply missed.
Mrs. McGinn is survived by a son Scotty J. McGinn Sr. and wife Tammy Touchet McGinn; three daughters, Kathleen McGinn Romero, Tammy McGinn Trahan and Roslyn McGinn Guillotte; siblings Linda Landry Nicoletti, Ray Landry, Rudy Landry, Marcel Landry and Rodney Landry; daughter-in-law Cindy Citrano McGinn; former son-in-law Grant Guillotte; grandchildren Joel Romero, Rachelle R. Foti, Aron Romero, Rosie Espino, Jarrad Delcambre, Kelly T. Evans, Courtney T. Garner, Luke Trahan, Taylor Trahan, Blake McGinn, Virginia McGinn, April Hill, Summer Guillotte, Scotty J. McGinn II; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Vally McGinn Sr.; a son Vally “Sonny” McGinn Jr.; siblings Ernest J. Landry Jr., John Dale Landry and Robert Landry; and sons-in-law Rodney Paul Romero, Donald Luke Trahan and William C. “Junior” Hill Jr.
Pallbearers will be Blake McGinn, Scotty McGinn II, Joel Romero, Aron Romero, Luke Trahan and Jarrad Delcambre.
Honorary pallbearer is Scotty McGinn Sr.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
