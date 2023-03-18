Patricia L. McGinn

Patricia L. McGinn

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in New Iberia, for Patricia L. McGinn, 85, who passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Rev. Keith Landry will be the celebrant. Entombment will follow at Beau Pré Cemetery in Jeanerette.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday at Pellerin Funeral Home and will continue from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. on Monday led by the Men’s Rosary Group.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia McGinn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags