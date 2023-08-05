OBITUARY Patricia Boudreaux Aug 5, 2023 Aug 5, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services were held for Patricia “Trisha” Boudreaux, 58, who died on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia was in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Boudreaux as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save