Funeral services be held for Mr. Pat Phouvong, 74, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at David Funeral Home Chapel of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., New Iberia, La. 70563, with Rev. Phaysane Sengsourivong officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery, 2807 North Curtis Lane, New Iberia, La. 70560.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, and resume at 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
A native of Vientiane, Laos and longtime resident of New Iberia, Mr. Pat passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at his home.
On October 12, 1980, Pat and his wife Leo and 300 other refugees left Laos in search for better opportunities in the United States. They settled in the Mission District in San Francisco, California. Pat befriended a fellow refugee that worked in Louisiana. After learning of the growing career opportunities in Louisiana and determined to create a better life for his family, he and his young family moved to New Iberia. Mr. Pat worked in the textile industry for 18 years. He became a welder and fitter and retired after a career spanning 18 years.
In his younger days, he always took pleasure in going on road trips with his family to see the United States and visit family across the country. Pat also enjoyed fishing with his friends and watching sports on TV, his favorite being Saints games. As his family grew, he was always there for every birthday party, holiday and celebration.
Pat believed in the “American Dream” and one of his proudest days was when he became a U.S. Citizen. He instilled the values of hard work and education in his children, of whom he was most proud. The adoration he had for his grandchildren was immeasurable. He always let them know he loved them and slipped them each $20 dollars every time he saw them, just because. Mr. Pat was a great man and he will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife Leo Phouvong of New Iberia; children Sone Phouvong and wife Nitar of Rayne, Amphone “Nee” Phouvong and fiancé Kip Hebert of Youngsville, Lulu David and husband Lance of Youngsville and Luka Phouvong of Seattle, Washington; grandchildren Destin Khamphilavong of Lafayette, Ashton Khamphilavong of Lafayette, Jacob Insisiengmay of Youngsville, Katheriya “Kat” Phouvong of New Iberia, Maddox David of Youngsville, Alina “Ali” Phouvong and Juliana “Ana” Phouvong both of Rayne and Beckham David of Youngsville.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Sone and Luka Phouvong, Phouthone “Et” Khounrak, Lance David, Destin and Ashton Khamphilavong and Kip Hebert.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jacob Insisiengmay, Maddox David and Mr. Peter Savoie.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mr. Pat’s honor to the Highland Laotian Baptist Mission, 514 Dodson St. New Iberia, La. 70563.