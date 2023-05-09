Pat Phouvong

Funeral services be held for Mr. Pat Phouvong, 74, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at David Funeral Home Chapel of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., New Iberia, La. 70563, with Rev. Phaysane Sengsourivong officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery, 2807 North Curtis Lane, New Iberia, La. 70560.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, and resume at 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

