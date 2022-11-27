OBITUARY Ovide J. Lancon Jr. Nov 27, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services will be held for Ovide J. Lancon Jr., 100, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at David Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.David Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save