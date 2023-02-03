Oulay Thanakone
Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Oulay “Nang” Thanakone, 63, at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the David Funeral Home Chapel, 1101 Trotter St. in New Iberia. Cremation services will follow at Southwest Louisiana Crematory in New Iberia.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023, at David Funeral Home, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023 and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

