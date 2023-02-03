Oulay Thanakone

Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Oulay “Nang” Thanakone, 63, at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the David Funeral Home Chapel, 1101 Trotter St. in New Iberia. Cremation services will follow at Southwest Louisiana Crematory in New Iberia.
Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023, at David Funeral Home, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023 and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, February 11, 2023.
A native of Vientiane, Laos and resident of Broussard, Mrs. Thanakone passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. “Nang” loved traveling, cooking, dining and spending time with her friends and family.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Nanh Thanakone of Broussard; children Seng Thanakone of New York and Robert Thanakone of New Hampshire; great-aunt Khamvene Vongsay of Maine; and her siblings Daly Southichack, Latthanaphone Boupapanh, Khammy Silasa, Rasamy Silasa, Nanthasit Raksombut and Bountavee Silasa.
She was preceded in death by her parents Meng and Vay Silasa; and beloved sister Phayvanh Bounghavong.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Nanh Thanakone, Robert Thanakone, Nanthasit Raksombut, Chan Boupapanh, Phouchinda Phengphong and Souksavath Thanakone.
The family would like to thank Dr. Rajapho for taking such great care of mom through her illness. The family would also like to thank Dr. Kasra Nabizadeh for his thoughtfulness and kindness and to all of our friends and family who will kindly join us in celebrating her life.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mrs. Thanakone’s honor to UNICEF, in support of refugees and migrants https://www.unicefusa.org/.