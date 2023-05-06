Ouida Mae Meaux Touchet

A Christian burial will be conducted for Ouida Meaux Touchet, 88, at noon on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, with Fr. Keith Landry officiating the services.
A gathering of friends and family will take place from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on May 8, 2023, with a Rosary at 11 a.m. followed by the funeral immediately after. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
A native of Kaplan and resident of New Iberia, Ouida passed away at 2 p.m. on May 4, 2023, peacefully surrounded by her family.
Born on May 15, 1934, Ouida was a devoted wife and mother and had a very satisfying life spending time with her family, friends and grandchildren. She enjoyed being in the church choir and going to mass regularly.
Ouida is survived by her daughters Peggy M. Credeur of New Iberia, Debbie M. Hebert and husband Tommy of New Iberia, Arlene M. Delcambre and husband Paul of New Iberia and Jill M. Doiron and husband Ricky of New Iberia. She will be missed by her grandchildren Scott Credeur, Brittany C. Robicheaux, Kristin H. Veit, Jordan Bourque, Cody Hebert and Tanner Doiron along with her ten great-grandchildren.
Ouida was predeceased by her second husband of 16 years Elton J. Touchet of Kaplan; her first husband of 48 years Norris J. Meaux also of Kaplan; her father Otis Hargrave; her mother Etta Hargrave; and her brothers Lovelace Hargrave and Roland Hargrave.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Hebert, Paul Delcambre, Ricky Doiron, Jordan Bourque, Scott Credeur and Tyge Credeur.
Special thanks to the staffs of Garden View Assisted Living Facility in New Iberia, Hospice of Acadiana and MedAssist for the tremendous care they gave her.