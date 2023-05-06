Ouida Mae Meaux Touchet

A Christian burial will be conducted for Ouida Meaux Touchet, 88, at noon on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, with Fr. Keith Landry officiating the services.

A gathering of friends and family will take place from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on May 8, 2023, with a Rosary at 11 a.m. followed by the funeral immediately after. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.

