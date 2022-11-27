Otis Joseph Rouly

Otis Joseph Rouly, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. At his passing he was 63.

Memorial services celebrating Otis’ life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Fr. Keith Landry will officiate. Following the mass, Otis will be laid to rest at St. Peter’s Cemetery.