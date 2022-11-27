Otis Joseph Rouly, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. At his passing he was 63.
Memorial services celebrating Otis’ life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Fr. Keith Landry will officiate. Following the mass, Otis will be laid to rest at St. Peter’s Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at St. Peter’s Church.
Otis was born on March 19, 1959, in New Iberia to the late Overton J. “Nookie” Rouly and the late Ada Mae Segura Rouly and was one of five children born to that union.
Otis worked in the oilfield for many years with several different companies in the Acadiana area and retired as a foreman.
During his free time he loved hunting, fishing and trolling with Charlie and playing with his grandchildren. He was an avid Saints and LSU Tigers fan and was tied to the TV on weekends, watching with his brothers. Traveling was another of Otis’ favorite past times, with their trip to Alaska being one of their most memorable.
Above all, his greatest love was for his family. He absolutely loved spending time with his sons and adored his two grandsons, who lovingly called him “Pop-O.” He spoiled them rotten and truly enjoyed every minute of it. One of his last requests was to see his boys and his wish was fulfilled.
His loss is immeasurable and so is all the love he left with us. Otis will be missed deeply.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife and best friend of 46 years, Elizabeth Gay Rouly; two sons, Joshua Lynn Rouly and Jonathon Rouly and wife Harley Renee Rouly; his grandsons whom he adored Liam and Maverick Rouly; his sister and brothers Berl Guidry and husband Todd Guidry, Mark Rouly and wife Regina Rouly and Ron Rouly and Sandy Borel; and a host of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Along with his parents, Otis is preceded in death by his daughter Tiffani Nicole Rouly; his sister Monia Ann Rouly; paternal grandparents Otis Rouly and Azema Rivette Rouly; and maternal grandparents Util J. Segura and Enite Lachaussee Segura.
Jonathon Rouly will serve as pallbearer.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the doctors and staff of Hospice of Acadiana for care and compassion shown to Otis and our family during this time.
Relatives and friends are encouraged to share the condolences and memories with the family by visiting Otis’s memorial page www.evangelinenewiberia.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.