Funeral services are pending for Orethra Wayne Brown, 55, a resident of Abbeville, who died at 2:55 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Abbeville General Hospital.Fletcher Funeral Home of Abbeville is in charge of the arrangements.