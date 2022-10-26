Master Chief Petty Officer Oren Alex Guidry II, United States Navy (retired), passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 20, 2022, after battling cancer for three years.
A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church, All friends, classmates, relatives and shipmates are invited, whether you are Catholic or not, to say “Fair Winds and Following Seas” to Master Chief Guidry.
He was born in Cameron, raised in New Iberia, but called home wherever in the world the US Navy sent him.
While in the Navy, he was promoted through all of the enlisted ranks while also earning his Associate Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees. After completing his military career in aviation maintenance, he and his wife settled in Corpus Christi, Texas, where he supported Department of Homeland Security flight operations. Oren will be remembered for his humor, humility, deep faith and unconditional support and acceptance of family and friends.
He is survived by his “Golden Wife” of 50 years Shelia Olmsted Guidry; his siblings Philip Guidry, Octavia Guidry and Janet Guidry Derouen; his older son Captain Stephen Guidry, USN (retired) and his wife Roberta Guidry; and his younger son Kevin Guidry, PhD. He also has three beloved grandchildren, Elizabeth Guidry (his favorite), Jessica Guidry Conklin (his other favorite) and her husband John Conklin and Erica Rodriguez (his other other favorite).
He was preceded in death by his parents Oren Guidry and Agnes Cook Guidry and his sister Ada Guidry.
His family requests that donations be made to the Fisher House Foundation in lieu of flowers. It is a non-profit foundation that cares for veterans and their families during medical crises. They accept donations at https://donate.fisherhouse.org.