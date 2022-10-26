Oren Alex Guidry II

Oren Alex Guidry II

Master Chief Petty Officer Oren Alex Guidry II, United States Navy (retired), passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 20, 2022, after battling cancer for three years. 

A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church, All friends, classmates, relatives and shipmates are invited, whether you are Catholic or not, to say “Fair Winds and Following Seas” to Master Chief Guidry.

Tags