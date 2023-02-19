OBITUARY Norma Griffin Feb 19, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Norma Griffin, 65, a resident of New Iberia, who died on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at University Hospital in New Orleans.Fletcher Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Norma Griffin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hospitals University Crafts Law