A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023, at First Methodist Church of New Iberia, for Norma Abdalla Huck, 85, who passed away on March 21, 2023. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Scott Bullock and Rev. Paul Fontenot will officiate.
Visitation will be held from noon until 2 p.m. on Friday at First Methodist Church.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Huck was born on November 7, 1937, to the late John and Eretrea McHenry Abdalla. She attended New Iberia Senior High and was a graduate of Sullins College Prep School, in Bristol, Virginia. Mrs. Huck then attended the University of Alabama and pledged to the Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She was president of Abdalla’s New Iberia, Inc. and Neval Realty, Inc.
Mrs. Huck was a member of the First Methodist Church in New Iberia, where she was a past member of the official board and the finance committee. She was also very active in her community. Mrs. Huck was a member of the Downtown Merchants, Chamber of Commerce, the Design Committee of the Downtown Program, Economics 101 and the New Iberia Historic District. In addition, she was a charter member of Les Juene Ami and was a past Queen of the Krewe of Andalusa.
Survivors include her daughters Neal Cockrell (Michael) and Valerie Laxson Poole; step daughter Cyndi Foust (Bill); granddaughter Christina Elizabeth Poole; step grandchildren Jennifer Duplechin (Jake), Rachael Smith and Ashley Pardue; and step great-grandchildren Jarrett Duplechin and Gavin Duplechin.
In addition to her parents Mrs. Huck was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Huck and a brother John Thomas Abdalla Jr.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Kilcrease, Michael Cockrell, Jake Duplechin, Jarrett Duplechin, Gavin Duplechin and Bernard Alleman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 385105, St. Joseph Carpenter House, 923 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette, LA 70503, First Methodist Church, 119 Jefferson Street, New Iberia, LA 70560 or to Asbury United Methodist, 101 Live Oak Drive, Lafayette, LA 70503.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.