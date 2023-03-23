Norma Abdalla Huck

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023, at First Methodist Church of New Iberia, for Norma Abdalla Huck, 85, who passed away on March 21, 2023. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Scott Bullock and Rev. Paul Fontenot will officiate.

Visitation will be held from noon until 2 p.m. on Friday at First Methodist Church.

