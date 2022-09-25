Nora Pearl Clark

Nora Pearl Clark

Nora Pearl Clark was born in Blackfoot, Idaho, was a native of Riverdale, California and lived in Fresno, but most recently settled in New Iberia for the last four years 

She was a beloved aunt, sister and spouse. She was an early advocate and champion for women. Her accomplishments included a 1952 graduate of Lemoore High School, a Bachelor’s Degree from Fresno State University and a Master’s Degree in Child Development from Fresno State University. She taught briefly in the San Joaquin Valley. Nora eventually became a dispatcher for 911 Fire Department for California Division of Forestry in Fresno County and held that position for twenty years.

To plant a tree in memory of Nora Clark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags