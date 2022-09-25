Nora Pearl Clark was born in Blackfoot, Idaho, was a native of Riverdale, California and lived in Fresno, but most recently settled in New Iberia for the last four years
She was a beloved aunt, sister and spouse. She was an early advocate and champion for women. Her accomplishments included a 1952 graduate of Lemoore High School, a Bachelor’s Degree from Fresno State University and a Master’s Degree in Child Development from Fresno State University. She taught briefly in the San Joaquin Valley. Nora eventually became a dispatcher for 911 Fire Department for California Division of Forestry in Fresno County and held that position for twenty years.
As a member of the National Organization for Women (NOW) since 1977, she rose to an esteemed position of President of NOW in California. She was acknowledged by a special award for her commitment and efforts to the goal for Advancement of Women. As a member of the organization Camping Women, she promoted the independent empowerment of women.
She is survived by her spouse of sixty-five years Mary Lou Toffier; her ex-spouse Jack Genter; and two nieces, Kimberly and Cheryl.
Preceding her in death were her parents Delbert Clark Sr. and Ester Lawrence Clark of South Dakota; sisters Carol and Bonnie; and her brother Delbert Clark Jr.
Of special note Nora had many extended family and friends here in Louisiana, including Charlene Ruiz Picheloup, Walter Latiolais, Connie Guidry, Angela Vincent Cole, MacKenzie Cole and Nancy Knight.
Entombment will be at All Saints Cemetery in Loreauville.
