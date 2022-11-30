Noicy Joseph Langlinais

DELCAMBRE – A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Noicy “Red” Joseph Langlinais, 86, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Delcambre. Fr. Nathan Comeaux will officiate. Following the services, the Iberia Veterans Honor Guard will perform military honors. Interment will be held privately at a later date.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Evangeline Funeral Home in Delcambre. Masonic services will be held at 5:30 p.m. and William and Earl Seaux will be preforming a song in Red’s honor at 6:30 p.m. A Rosary being led by the St. Anne’s Altar Society will be prayed at 7 p.m. The funeral home will reopen on Thursday at 8 a.m. until the service time.
A native and lifelong resident of Delcambre, Mr. Langlinais passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Langlinais proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged.
Noicy, better known as “Red” by family and friends, was a dedicated man who grew up in a family steeped in Cajun tradition and taught the value of a hard day’s work. From a young age, Red began working at Brady Engine Co., learning how to be a diesel mechanic. He worked his way up from a floor sweeper to manager. Eventually, Red opened up his own business, Acadiana Laundry & Dry Cleaning and operated it for 23 years from 1989 to 2012. When not working, Red dedicated his time to helping train and handle canines for both the Vermilion and Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Departments.
Perhaps his proudest accomplishment was becoming a Shriner. Red was a Master Mason of the Jeanerette Masonic Lodge and became Worshipful Master of the Jeanerette Lodge in 1979. He acquired a plural membership in the New Iberia Aurora Lodge and became Worshipful Master of the Aurora Lodge in 1998, where he became a perpetual member. Red later became District Grand Deputy Master and then Grand Junior Deacon. He was the Grand Representative from 1994-2022. He was on the Grand Lodge Membership Development Committee and the Special Grand Lodge Session Arrangements Committee. Red entered the Scottish Rite where he received his 32˚ KCCH and his 33˚. He became a Shriner and was Potentate of the Lake Charles Habibi Temple in 2004.
Red will be forever remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Red is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Verlie Veronie Langlinais; sons Tracy Langlinais (Mary Zeller) and Eddie Langlinais (Lyndi); daughter Hope Richard; sister Jeanne L. Viator; grandchildren Paige Langlinais, Broc Langlinais, DeLannie Delcambre, Jeric Langlinais, Seth Richard, Toria Richard and Jennifer Richard; and five great-grandchildren.
Red is preceded in death by his parents Kossuth “Belou” Langlinais and Jeanne LeBlanc Langlinais; sister Jeanette L. Moneaux; and son-in-law Leland P. Richard.
Pallbearers will be Chris Broussard, Dylan LeBlanc, Tren Delcambre, Seth Richard, Jeric Langlinais and Caleb Mossin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Broc Langlinais, Leonard Klepec, Aaron Duplantis and Trey Delcambre.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staffs of Hospice of Acadiana and Right at Home Health and to Red and Verlie’s in-home caretaker Kim Montgomery for the kindness and care provided to them.