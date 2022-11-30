Noicy Joseph Langlinais

DELCAMBRE – A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Noicy “Red” Joseph Langlinais, 86, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Delcambre. Fr. Nathan Comeaux will officiate. Following the services, the Iberia Veterans Honor Guard will perform military honors. Interment will be held privately at a later date.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Evangeline Funeral Home in Delcambre. Masonic services will be held at 5:30 p.m. and William and Earl Seaux will be preforming a song in Red’s honor at 6:30 p.m. A Rosary being led by the St. Anne’s Altar Society will be prayed at 7 p.m. The funeral home will reopen on Thursday at 8 a.m. until the service time.

